Macron ranks 18th most popular among French politicians

A survey was conducted by Ifop-Fiducial in France to find out the rating of the presidents, including the current leader of the country, Emmanuel Macron, politico.eu reported.
The popularity rankings were topped by the former ecology transition minister, Nicolas Hulot, who quit the government in August 2018. Hulot's satisfaction rating dipped two points to 73 percent.
The Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (49%) became the most popular minister.
“Macron ranked 18th most popular among French politicians — alongside his predecessor François Hollande — in the telephone poll of more than 1,000 people conducted on February 8-9, with 36 percent of respondents saying they had "positive opinions" about the head of state,” the source noted.