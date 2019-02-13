News
Suicide attack in Iran kills 41 including revolutionary guards members
Suicide attack in Iran kills 41 including revolutionary guards members
Region:Iran
Theme: Incidents

Forty-one people, including military personnel, were killed in a suicide attack targeting an Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) bus, the FARS news agency reported on Wednesday, Sputnik reported.

Earlier in the day, the local news agency IRNA reported citing its source that 20 people were killed. 

The deadly attack took place in the Chanali area of the Khash-Zahedan road, between the cities of Zahedan and Khash — an area not far from the border with Pakistan, where drug smuggling and military activities are quite frequent.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
