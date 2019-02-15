Council on Small and Medium-Sized Business Affairs established in Armenia parliament

YEREVAN. – A memorandum on the establishment of the Council on Small and Medium-Sized Business Affairs—under the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia—was signed at Friday’s meeting of this committee.
The Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent informed from parliament that the meeting had brought together the representatives of Armenia’s entrepreneurial community—especially of small and medium-sized businesses—as well as of several NGOs which will be included in this parliamentary council.