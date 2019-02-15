News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 15
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
February 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.51
EUR
550.11
RUB
7.32
Show news feed
Russia official welcomes establishment of Armenia committee on Eurasian Integration
Russia official welcomes establishment of Armenia committee on Eurasian Integration
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The head of the Russian State Duma Committee Leonid Kalashnikov welcomed the establishment of the EAEU Commission in the Armenian Parliament.

The rumors that Armenia may break away from the Eurasian Union sooner or later only aggravate the situation, chair of Russia’s State Duma Committee on CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and Links with Compatriots, Leonid Kalashnikov told reporters on Friday.

According to him, he visited Armenia amid the establishment of a standing committee on Eurasian and Regional Integration.

“The Armenian parliament understands that they have a lot to do with the Eurasian Union, and that we have very close ties that give a very strong economic effect,” he said.

Many ideas have already been implemented, the official noted.

The Russian official also added that they wanted to meet with the new deputies of the Armenian parliament and the heads of the factions, as well as invite them to the events organized by the Russian side.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Israel set to join EAEU free trade zone
Iran is also in advanced talks about creating a free trade zone with the union, known as EAEU...
 Armenia Premier: Energy sources’ prices need to be maximum identical within EAEU
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Yerevan to host next meeting of Eurasian Union's inter-governmental council
The first meeting of the council in 2019 was held in Amlaty...
 Kazakhstan Senate ratifies amendments to Eurasian Economic Union treaty
The need to make these amendments was due to the constitutional amendments that were made in Armenia…
 PM: We will try to eliminate barriers in Eurasian Union without revolution
“Our main priority is the elimination of existing barriers in the Eurasian Economic Union…
 Supreme Eurasian Council to be held in Astana on May 29
His remarks came during the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos