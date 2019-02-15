Russia official welcomes establishment of Armenia committee on Eurasian Integration

The head of the Russian State Duma Committee Leonid Kalashnikov welcomed the establishment of the EAEU Commission in the Armenian Parliament.

The rumors that Armenia may break away from the Eurasian Union sooner or later only aggravate the situation, chair of Russia’s State Duma Committee on CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and Links with Compatriots, Leonid Kalashnikov told reporters on Friday.

According to him, he visited Armenia amid the establishment of a standing committee on Eurasian and Regional Integration.

“The Armenian parliament understands that they have a lot to do with the Eurasian Union, and that we have very close ties that give a very strong economic effect,” he said.

Many ideas have already been implemented, the official noted.

The Russian official also added that they wanted to meet with the new deputies of the Armenian parliament and the heads of the factions, as well as invite them to the events organized by the Russian side.