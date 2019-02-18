“Grand Holding is the leading exporter, first taxpayer and largest employer in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Grand Holding, as always, sums up the past year with significant achievements.

Thus, in the year of 2018 cigarette manufacturing companies of the holding exported cigarettes equivalent to $247 million exceeding last year’s figures by 10 percent.

Grand Candy LLC exported 4,300 tons of confectionery products, by 54 percent more than in 2017.

In 2018 the member companies of Grand Holding paid taxes in the amount of 69 billion AMD, by 10.5 billion AMD more than in 2017, and thus they occupy the first place among the large taxpayers of Armenia.

Grand Holding, with its 9,524 employees, is the leading company among the domestic producers also by the number of employees, which exceeds the last year’s figure by 1,206.

Grand Holding is the first also by the volume of investments. In 2018 investments in the amount of $83 million were made. You can find more details in the video.