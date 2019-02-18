News
Elderly woman found hanged in Armenia’s Syunik
Elderly woman found hanged in Armenia’s Syunik
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

An elderly woman was found hanged Sunday, in Syunik Province of Armenia.

At around 3pm, the police received a call that a suicide had occurred in an apartment of a building in Kapan city.

According to shamshyan.com, the police and investigators arrived at the scene, and they found out that an 80-year-old woman who lived in the said apartment had committed suicide at her home, by hanging herself with a flexible rubber thread, and from the bedroom door.

According to the source, the police and investigators also found a suicide note in which it was written, “Don’t blame anyone; I’m going to my boys.”

Several forensic examinations have been commissioned.

Link` shamshyan.com
