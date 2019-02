The number of visits of Armenian citizens visiting Turkey in 2018 increased.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, 51,800 tourists from Armenia visited Turkey in 2018, which is 7.37 percent more compared to 2017.

In 2017, this figure was 48,320, and in 2016 - 39,063.

It should be noted that 73,000 Armenian citizens visited Turkey in 2011 .