Tuesday
February 19
Body of Croatian woman missing for 18 years found in sister's freezer
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The body of a Croatian woman who disappeared in 2000 has been found more than 18 years later in her sister’s freezer, Independent reported.

Jasmina Dominic was last seen at the turn of the millennium when she was 23 years old.

Her family took until 2005 to report her missing and had previously told police she was living overseas.

But police officers found her remains inside a freezer in the hallway of the family home in the village of Pavlovec, northeast of the capital Zagreb, on Saturday.

Officers have arrested Ms Dominic’s sister, 45-year-old Smiljana Srnec, and ordered an post-mortem be carried out on the body.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
