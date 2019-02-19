News
Newspaper: Sending troops to Syria was Armenia PM’s decision only
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – They say that no matter how much the Armenian authorities try to respond to the former ruling Republicans’ criticism with respect to the peril of sending troops to Syria, they are becoming more and more tangled in this matter, according to Irates (Realistic) newspaper.

“It [sending a mission to Syria] was actually one person’s decision—in the person of [PM] Nikol Pashinyan. But the MOD is attempting to smoothly get out of it by way of minister [Davit] Tonoyan and deputy minister [Gabriel] Balayan. Nonetheless, the latter’s arguments do not dispel the rationale that the decision was made exclusively with the ‘this minute’s regimen,’ with the insurmountable priority of being liked by Russia, keeping its own power at all costs, and that those chapters will ever be ‘opened’, just as the new ones are opening the previous chapters—up to the most major accountability,” Irates wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն
