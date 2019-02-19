Truck runs over wedding procession in India, 13 dead

As many as 13 people were killed and 15 others were injured during a wedding procession, after being mowed down by a truck in Pratapgarh District of India’s Rajastan State late on Monday night, NDTV reported.

The accident occurred at Pratapgarh-Jaipur Highway in Ambawali village of the district.

The people were walking on the side of the road as part of a wedding procession, when the accident took place, according to family sources.

Fifteen people, including the bride, have been injured and they have been referred to hospital, a police official said.

The police are investigating the incident.