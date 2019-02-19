News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 19
USD
487.43
EUR
551.53
RUB
7.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.43
EUR
551.53
RUB
7.36
Show news feed
Truck runs over wedding procession in India, 13 dead
Truck runs over wedding procession in India, 13 dead
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

As many as 13 people were killed and 15 others were injured during a wedding procession, after being mowed down by a truck in Pratapgarh District of India’s Rajastan State late on Monday night, NDTV reported.

The accident occurred at Pratapgarh-Jaipur Highway in Ambawali village of the district.

The people were walking on the side of the road as part of a wedding procession, when the accident took place, according to family sources.

Fifteen people, including the bride, have been injured and they have been referred to hospital, a police official said.

The police are investigating the incident.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
1 killed, 3 injured in Armenia road accident
The injured were hospitalized…
 Two training jets collide in India
The pilots were airlifted after the crash…
 4 killed in US shooting
The sheriff is expected to provide more detailed information…
 Patient found dead at Yerevan hospital courtyard
The elderly man had thrown himself down from the 6th floor…
 Driver dies on spot after major road accident in Armenia’s Lori
A car crashed into a tree, and ended up on the bank of Debed River…
 One killed in Armenia fatal accident
The man died on the spot…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos