16 US states sue Trump

Sixteen states have sued US President Trump, The New York Times reported citing the respective judicial documents.
According to information, the suit was filed with the court due to Trump’s declaration of state of emergency which he has decided to use in order to get $8 billion to build a wall along the US border with Mexico.
“A coalition of 16 states, including California and New York, on Monday challenged President Trump in court over his plan to use emergency powers to spend billions of dollars on his border wall,” the newspaper wrote.
The suit argues that the president does not have the power to divert funds for constructing a wall along the Mexican border because it is Congress that controls spending.