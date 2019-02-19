News
4 killed in US shooting
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Four people have been killed as a result of a shooting in Michigan state, US.

According to Kent Country Sheriff, there is not any “active threat to community safety.”

 

The sheriff is expected to provide more detailed information during the briefing.

The investigation has been launched into the incident.
