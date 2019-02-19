4 killed in US shooting

Four people have been killed as a result of a shooting in Michigan state, US.

According to Kent Country Sheriff, there is not any “active threat to community safety.”

KCSO Sheriff LaJoye-Young addresses the media regarding an active investigation on 19 mile Road. We can confirm 4 casualties however we do not believe there is an active threat to community safety. pic.twitter.com/HdcxtNyI6n — Kent County Sheriff (@KentSheriff) February 18, 2019

The sheriff is expected to provide more detailed information during the briefing.

The investigation has been launched into the incident.