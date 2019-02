ANTELIAS. – Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Church has arrived in Armenia on Tuesday morning.

The Catholicosate in Antelias, Lebanon, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am Aram I will stay in Armenia for three days.

Within the framework of the visit, he will meet with President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.