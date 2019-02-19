Armenia minister, Japan ambassador discuss cooperation in environmental protection

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Nature Protection of Armenia, Erik Grigoryan, received Japanese Ambassador Jun Yamada.
They discussed the actions toward the expansion of Armenia-Japan cooperation in environmental protection, the Ministry of Nature Protection informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, Minister Grigoryan underscored the expansion of collaboration with the Japanese Ministry of the Environment, and he invited his Japanese colleague to Armenia to attend the international conference devoted to the year of the Caucasian Leopard.
Ambassador Yamada, in turn, recorded with satisfaction that the new Armenian government also attaches great importance to environment protection, and he expressed his readiness to contribute to the deepening of mutual cooperation between the environment ministries of the two countries.