MFAs of Karabakh and South Ossetia sign cooperation agreement

On February 18, at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Ossetia Dmitry Medoyev, the delegation of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), headed by Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian, arrived to the Republic of South Ossetia on a working visit.

On February 19, a Cooperation Agreement was signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Ossetia. Within the framework of the agreement, the parties, in particular, agreed to hold regular consultations and negotiations at the level of Foreign Ministers and other levels on international, regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest. The agreement also provides for the implementation of joint events and programs aimed at the exchange of experience, establishment and strengthening of working contacts, organization of various forms of internships and creation of conditions for the mutual use of opportunities in diplomatic training.

Within the framework of the visit, Foreign Minister of Artsakh Masis Mayilian met with Foreign Minister of South Ossetia Dmitry Medoyev. The sides discussed ways of strengthening the cooperation and bilateral ties between the Foreign Ministries of the two Republics within the framework of the signed Agreement, as well as issues related to regional processes.