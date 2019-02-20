My Step faction at parliament: Russia TV reports don’t represent Kremlin position on Armenia

YEREVAN. – In recent times, there are commentaries in Russian media with respect to ongoing processes in Armenia and so on; but these commentaries do not represent the Kremlin’s official position.
Lilit Makunts, head of the majority “My Step” Faction at the National Assembly of Armenia, told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am. She noted this while reflecting on Russian state TV channels’ reports on the training of Maidan militants in Armenia, in order to later “export” them to Russia.
In Makunts’ conviction, however, such reports by Russian central TV channels are the personal views and ideas of solely private individuals.
“I’m confident that if the source of their information hadn’t been one-sided but had been multifaceted, they would have had quite another position, another view, and other commentaries,” the MP added
Also, Lilit Makunts informed that they met with Russian ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin, during which the diplomat had confirmed Russia’s unchanged position on Armenia’s incumbent authorities as well as on the events that occurred in the country last year.
The Armenian lawmaker added that, during their talk, the Russian ambassador also had confirmed that the media reports do not represent the Kremlin’s official stance.