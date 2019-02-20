Nikol Pashinyan sends congratulatory address on Artsakh Revival Day

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has addressed a message on the occasion of the anniversary of Karabakh movement, the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia reported.

The address runs as follows:

“On this very day of 1988, February 20, an incident took place that was historical in all senses. The NKAR Regional Council took a decision to be incorporated into Armenia. The people of Armenia expressed full support for the decision. Soon our sisters and brothers from the Diaspora joint their compatriots in Armenia and Artsakh.

February 20 of 1988 was an exclusive example of national revival, that inspired million. We regained our national unity, consolidation and determination. An all-national movement emerged in Armenia and Artsakh, that was unique in the sense of its power and being unpreventable, it was deeply national and at the same time deeply democratic.

The implementation of the right of peoples to self-determination and democratic freedoms became a clear target, to which our people went, being convinced that freedom and independence ware indisputable values.

30 years later, in spring 2018, as a people, as a society and as a state, we once again experienced a new revolutionary awakening, again standing for the ideas that are valuable for every one of us. We proved to ourselves and to the world that we are dignified and patriotic citizens of our country, who are faithful to our struggle and ideals, we are faithful to the path of freedom pursued by Armenia and Artsakh”.