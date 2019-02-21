Armenian PM receives Defense Minister of Georgia

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received on Thursday Defense Minister of Georgia Levan Izoria, who is in Armenia on an official visit, the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia reported.

The PM welcomed the visit of the Georgian defense delegation to Armenia, highlighting the deepening and development of friendly relations between the two states in various spheres. Pashinyan referred to his meeting with Georgian PM Mamuka Bakhtadze in Bolnisi in January, noting that the existing friendly and working atmosphere between Armenia and Georgia will foster the expansion of cooperation and raise it to a new level. In this context the Armenian Premier highlighted the frequent high-level mutual visits between the two states.

Noting that he is glad to be in Armenia on an official visit, Levan Izoria highlighted his meeting with the Armenian Defense Minister and the signing of the 2019 Action Plan on bilateral defense cooperation. According to him, Georgia is interested in strengthening and deepening the relations with friendly Armenia and is ready to continue the effective partnership in that direction.

The interlocutors discussed issues referring to the Armenian-Georgian defense cooperation.

The sides exchanged views on regional security and stability and peaceful settlement of conflicts, emphasizing the importance of mutual efforts in that direction. Pashinyan highlighted the balanced position of Armenia and Georgia on regional conflict settlement processes. The Georgian Defense Minister noted that Georgia highlights the establishment of friendly relations in the region and support the efforts aimed at peaceful settlement of conflicts.