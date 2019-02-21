Armenian PM’s wife temporarily suspends ‘Women for Peace’ campaign

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister’s wife Anna Hakobyan has temporarily suspended the “Women for Peace” campaign initiated by her.

During the meeting with reporters today Mrs. Hakobyan said there is a need to clarify the future actions.

“The initiative, to my surprise, created a great interest. There was a very positive reaction both in Armenia and abroad”, she said.

“How the campaign will continue is being discussed at the moment”, she noted.

During her visit to Moscow Anna Hakobyan visited the State Tretyakov gallery on July 24, 2018, where she met with a number of women figures engaged in different sectors. At the meeting she informed about her initiative – “Women for Peace” campaign, stating that the main mission of the initiative is to foster the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.