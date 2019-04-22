Armenia PM on country's course

Armenia is moving forward and is taking the right steps in terms of the country's course. This is what Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a meeting with students and professors of the Armenian State University of Economics today.
“Of course, the government can make many omissions and mistakes. I might carelessly utter a wrong sentence and cause a problem in Armenia’s interior political life. In terms of the country's course, I am certain that we moving in the right direction,” Pashinyan said.
He noted that many people don’t have faith in the model that the government has chosen. “I know most of Armenia’s economists don’t have faith in the model we have chosen, but I have no problem with that because I know that, as of March 31, 2018, 99% of the citizens of Armenia didn’t believe that a revolution would take place in Armenia,” Pashinyan said.