Newspaper: Armenia will give some points to Azerbaijan at Eurovision

YEREVAN. – Sources close to the authorities say that proceeding from the platform of “peace-humanitarian” plans of the Pashinyan-Aliyev and Mnatsakanyan-Mammadyarov meetings on the Karabakh issue, Armenia most likely will give some points to Azerbaijan’s contestant at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, according to Irates (Realistic) newspaper.
“By the way, European bookmakers consider the song by Chingiz, the Azerbaijani representative at Eurovision, a clear favorite, and Armenia will have its share in that victory.
“Eurovision will be held this year in Israel, on May 14-18,” Irates wrote.