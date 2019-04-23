32 candidates to run in Algeria’s presidential elections

Over 30 people have been applied to run in presidential elections in Algeria, TASS reported referring to Algeria Press Service.
The elections are scheduled to be held on July 4.
According to Interior ministry, a total of 32 letters from independent candidates have been sent to the institution with the intention to run for elections.
The Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 77, is heading the country until the elections. According to legislature, he has right to nominate his candidacy for the upcoming elections.
On Monday, the first round of a national consultation meeting devoted to the analysis of the current political situation in the country and preparation for presidential elections started at the Palace of Nations in the capital of Algeria.
One of the main objectives of the meeting was to discuss the mechanism for the formation of an independent national body that will be engaged in the preparation and conduct of elections. Heads of a number of political parties, representatives of civil society, as well as lawyers and experts in constitutional law gathered in the Palace of Nations. At the same time, almost the entire opposition boycotted the meeting.