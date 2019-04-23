Steps are taken so that Armenia startups’ representatives visit Silicon Valley

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, Hakob Arshakyan, on Monday visited and had a meeting at Vineti company’s branch in Armenia.

One of the key topics discussed at the talk was cooperation between the technology companies and the university system of Armenia, the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Vineti company regularly organizes internships for students of local universities, and Arshakyan suggested expanding the respective activities.

It was noted that steps were already being taken toward organizing acquaintance visits to Silicon Valley for the representatives of Armenia’s startups.

Also, Arshakyan expressed readiness to assist companies like Vineti in developing mechanisms whereby the technological potential of Armenia shall be presented to the world.

The minister added that the government was taking steps to simplify all procedures for investing in Armenia.

At the end of the meeting Hakob Arshakyan stressed that his ministry stands ready to assist in cooperation and in implementing new projects and ideas.