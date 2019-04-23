News
Sri Lanka blasts: Death toll reaches 321
Sri Lanka blasts: Death toll reaches 321
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The death toll in the bomb explosions that rocked Sri Lanka has reached 321, said media minister Ruwan Wijewardene, News 1st reported.

According to him, 521 people were injured, 375 of them are in medical institutions.

Wijewardene noted that according to preliminary data from the investigation, attacks on Easter services on April 21 were carried out by local extremists as revenge for attacks on mosques in New Zealand on March 15.

Wijewardene added that he and the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe had not received invitations to the meetings of the National Security Council since October 2018.
