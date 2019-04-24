Over 100 detained amid attacks in Sri Lanka

The authorities of Sri Lanka have already detained over 100 people amid series of terrorist attacks that rocked the island last Sunday, Reuters reported referring to Sri Lankan one of the ministers.
A series of explosions rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, the first six thundered in three temples and three hotels in the country, the seventh was recorded in the west of the island, while the eighth have been heard in a residential complex in the suburbs of Colombo.
The ISIS has claimed the responsibility for the attack without providing evidences.