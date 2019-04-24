Sri Lanka police carry out third controlled explosion

Sri Lankan security service made the third controlled explosion in a day, RIA Novosti reported referring to Ada Derana tweeted.
According to the source, another suspicious motorcycle, left unattended in the Pettah area, was destroyed by a team of explosives during a controlled explosion.
Earlier on Wednesday, a controlled explosion was made while checking a suspicious motorcycle found near a cinema in Colombo. Later, Sri Lankan security officers defused a bomb in a restaurant in the Katana area.
A series of explosions rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, the first six thundered in three temples and three hotels in the country, the seventh was recorded in the west of the island, while the eighth have been heard in a residential complex in the suburbs of Colombo.
The ISIS has claimed the responsibility for the attack without providing evidences.