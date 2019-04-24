My Step faction MP on Republican Party of Armenia's possible return to politics

I would advise the Republican Party of Armenia to turn the page over and go down in history with its defects, mistakes, violent and corrupt acts. This is what deputy of the My Step parliamentary faction, President of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders Sasun Mikayelyan told journalists at Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan today, touching upon the statement that the Republican Party of Armenia is accepting new members and Serzh Sargsyan is showing signs of becoming active in politics.
“What is the Republican Party of Armenia going to do? Is it going to continue to hurt the people? It had nothing else to do. This is why a revolution took place,” he said.