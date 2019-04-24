Armenian composer: Armenia has to become powerful in order to be reckoned with

Armenia will not be reckoned with so long as it remains a weak country. This is what composer Tigran Mansurian told journalists at Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan today.
According to him, even though there have been changes after the revolution, it is still too early to talk about global changes. “For instance, my “Requiem” wouldn’t be shown on television in the past. Yesterday I saw that Armenian Public Television broadcast it,” he stated.
When asked how he views the dissolution of the Ministry of Culture, Mansurian said he’s not interested in public administration and prefers to be directly involved in culture.
In response to a question about his attitude towards the Citizen’s Day celebrations, the composer stressed that he has a positive attitude.