NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 24.04.2019

On April 24, 2019, Armenians worldwide and the progressive society observe the 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide; the first genocide of the 20th century.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia on Wednesday morning visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial to pay tribute to the victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide.

Thousands of people, diplomatic corps and Armenian diaspora representatives, guests, and residents of Armenia visited Tsitsernakaberd.

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a statement on the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day once again avoiding the word “genocide”.

“Today, we commemorate the Meds Yeghern and honor the memory of those who suffered in one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century,” he said in a statement.

Trump also recalled lawyer and activist Raphael Lemkin who coined the word genocide.

“On this day, we also honor and recognize the work of those who tried to end the violence, as well as those who sought to ensure atrocities like this would not be repeated, like human rights activist and lawyer Raphael Lemkin,” he said.

Former Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of Armenia Mihran Poghosyan is seeking a political asylum in Russia, Pogosyan’s lawyer told Russian media.

Earlier, Mihran Poghosyan, who is involved in an offshore scandal, was detained in Russia on the territory of Karelia.

According to him, the question of the extradition of his client will be decided by the General Prosecutor's Office of Russia.

Several Israeli lawmakers called on the government to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“The time has come for Israel to officially recognize the genocide of the Armenian people and stop giving in to Turkish pressure,” MP Yair Lapid tweeted.

Lapid said he plans to re-propose his bill to recognize the Armenian Genocide and expressed hope the coalition will support it.

Deputy from Meretz party Mossi Raz also mentioned “the holocaust of the Armenian people.”

The Armenians of Israel held a torch-lit march dedicated to the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening.

The co-founders of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced the heroes for 2019.

The 2019 Aurora Humanitarians are co-founder of humanitarian organization that flies Yazidi victims from Iraq to Germany Mirza Dinnayi, Nigerian lawyer Zannah Bukar Mustapha and Yemeni human rights activist Huda Al-Sarari.

The earthquake with a magnitude of three has hit Artsakh.

Tremors were recorded on Wednesday at 07.15 a.m. east of Karvachar. The center of the earthquake lies at a depth of 10 kilometers.