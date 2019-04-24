Mihran Poghosyan seeking political asylum in Russia

Former Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of Armenia Mihran Poghosyan is seeking a political asylum in Russia, Runa reported referring to Pogosyan’s lawyer, Mikhail Yamchitsky.
Earlier, Mihran Poghosyan was detained in Russia on the territory of Karelia.
According to the source, the petition has already been filed.
“The decision [on granting political asylum] is taken by the Commission under the Russian President. The reasons for this is that Mihran Poghosyan is being persecuted in his homeland for political reasons,” he added.
According to him, the question of the extradition of his client will be decided in the General Prosecutor's Office of Russia. If they satisfy the request of Armenia, Mihran Poghosyan will still have the right to appeal against it.