News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Mihran Poghosyan seeking political asylum in Russia
Mihran Poghosyan seeking political asylum in Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Former Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of Armenia Mihran Poghosyan is seeking a political asylum in Russia, Runa reported referring to Pogosyan’s lawyer, Mikhail Yamchitsky.

Earlier, Mihran Poghosyan was detained in Russia on the territory of Karelia.

According to the source, the petition has already been filed.

“The decision [on granting political asylum] is taken by the Commission under the Russian President. The reasons for this is that Mihran Poghosyan is being persecuted in his homeland for political reasons,” he added.

According to him, the question of the extradition of his client will be decided in the General Prosecutor's Office of Russia. If they satisfy the request of Armenia, Mihran Poghosyan will still have the right to appeal against it.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Massive fire broke out in French city of Versailles
No one was injured as a result of the fire...
 Shinzo Abe vows to help France rebuild Notre-Dame
Abe arrived in France Tuesday as part of his tour of Europe and North America...
 NSS conducts search operations at prison cells
The NSS is currently investigating the case to uncover the mechanism how the contraband appeared inside the prison....
 Armenian prosecutors apply for Mihran Poghosyan’s extradition from Russia
Russian law enforcers have detained Poghosyan…
 Vachagan Ghazaryan vs Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials trial over
Vachagan Ghazaryan was also present at the trial today...
 Armenia Police to launch criminal investigation against demonstrators blocking roads to Amulsar gold mine
The Prosecutor will have fifteen days from the official receipt of the judgment to appeal to the Cassation Court of Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos