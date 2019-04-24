Israeli lawmakers call to recognize Armenian Genocide

Israeli lawmakers called on their government to recognize the Armenian Genocide on April 24, The Jerusalem Post reported.
“The time has come for Israel to officially recognize the genocide of the Armenian people and stop giving in to Turkish pressure,” the newspaper quotes MP Yair Lapid.
Lapid said he plans to re-propose his bill to recognize the Armenian Genocide and expressed hope the coalition will support it.
Deputy from Meretz party Mossi Raz tweeted: “Today we mark the holocaust of the Armenian people. A third of them were murdered by the Turks. The time has come for Israel to officially recognize the Armenian genocide.”