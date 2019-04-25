Macron on Armenian Genocide 104th anniversary: Man is capable of the worst

French President Emmanuel Macron made a post on Twitter, on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide.
“Today, April 24, we officially commemorate the Armenian Genocide, to remember that man is capable of the worst when he forgets what binds him to his neighbor, and to make sure that history does not repeat its mistakes,” the French president wrote, in particular.
A traditional commemoration event took place Wednesday at the Paris city hall, with the participation of Mayor Anne Hidalgo, on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of Armenian Genocide. But this year’s event was symbolic, since for the first time April 24 is formally observed in France as the day of commemoration of Armenian Genocide victims. The event brought together more than 500 people.
Aujourd’hui, 24 avril, nous commémorons officiellement le génocide arménien, pour nous souvenir que l’Homme est capable du pire lorsqu’il oublie ce qui le lie à son prochain, et pour faire en sorte que l’Histoire ne répète pas ses erreurs. https://t.co/tJFCHwscYY— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) 24 апреля 2019 г.