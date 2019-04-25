Armenia Prosecutor General receives Council of Europe delegation

Armenia’s Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan received today the delegation led by Head of Human Rights Policy and Cooperation Department of the Directorate General Human Rights and Rule of Law of the Council of Europe Mikhail Lobov.
As reported the Prosecutor General’s Office, greeting the guests, Davtyan noted that the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Armenia has gained serious experience in cooperation in human rights protection in the criminal-justice sector with the Council of Europe and makes its significant contributions to the strengthening of human rights protection institutions.
During the meeting, the parties discussed issues on the implementation of joint programs devoted to the conduct of effective investigations, the practice of remand in custody as a preventive measure, the protection of human rights, particularly women’s rights in the Armed Forces and the training of prosecutors for international legal cooperation. They also touched upon the efforts for the adoption of the new Criminal Procedure Code and Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia.
The Prosecutor General stated that, taking into consideration the certain deceleration of the adoption of the new Criminal Procedure Code, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Armenia has already undertaken several major initiatives for the purpose of implementation of European law.
Artur Davtyan attached importance to the predetermination of new training programs for prosecutors in partnership with the Council of Europe, taking into consideration the ensuring of adequacy to the internal logic and trends of the development of law on the one hand and the need to facilitate the application of new criminal procedural mechanisms for the protection of fundamental human rights in practice on the other hand.
Mikhail Lobov highly appreciated the results that the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Armenia has already achieved to bring the domestic law on guaranteeing human rights in the criminal-legal sector into compliance with the European legislation and noted that the Council of Europe is interested in continuing to support the Republic of Armenia.