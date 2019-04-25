News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 26
USD
481.57
EUR
536.23
RUB
7.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.57
EUR
536.23
RUB
7.42
Show news feed
UK pre-schoolers protest against ‘tests’
UK pre-schoolers protest against ‘tests’
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Three pre-school children knocked on the door of 10 Downing Street to ask the Government not to make them sit controversial new school “tests,” Independent reported.

Hundreds of people, including other four-year-olds, parents, teachers and MPs, marched from Parliament Square to protest against a 20-minute “baseline assessment” that children could soon be sitting within their first term at school.

The children presented a petition of 65,000 signatures against the Government’s plans, addressed to schools minister Nick Gibb.

The British Educational Research Association, a charity encouraging educational improvement, has described the tests as “flawed, unjustified and totally unfit for purpose”.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos