Edouard Philippe to Turkey: France will not let itself be influenced by any pressure, by any lies
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

France will not let itself be influenced by any pressure, by any lies, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe stated during the commemoration of the Armenian Genocide on April 24 in Paris, responding to Turkey's accusations of declaring April 24 as the national day of commemoration of the Armenian Genocide in France, France24 reported.

Philippe laid a wreath at the statue in Paris of Father Komitas, an intellectual who survived the mass deportation of Armenians by Ottoman Turkish authorities in 1915 and died in France.

French prime minister said that France intends to promote the recognition of the Armenian Genocide as a crime against humanity. Our goal is to establish the historical truth.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
