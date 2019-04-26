Armenia PM on criminals' disappearance and parliamentary immunity

Aram Harutyunyan took advantage of the fact that he was a deputy and disappeared from sight. This is what Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told journalists today when asked how he assesses the situation when Gonzalez Narek Sargsyan is in Prague, Mihran Poghosyan is seeking political asylum in the Russian Federation and Aram Harutyunyan has disappeared from sight of Armenia’s law-enforcement authorities.
“Nobody had leverages over Aram Harutyunyan so long as he was not deprived of parliamentary immunity,” Pashinyan said and went on to say the following: “Mihran Poghosyan also took advantage of his parliamentary immunity and departed from Armenia. What’s there to be surprised at? If they were detained while having parliamentary immunity, all journalists would ask me about laws, lawfulness and rule of law. Where are they going to go? It’s a small world.”