Armenia Public Services Regulatory Commission considering tariff model formation

We have already held talks with Russia for the year 2019, and there are already certain agreements that there will be no price hike. This is what newly elected Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission Garegin Baghramyan told journalists at the National Assembly today.

“I have also said that the model of tariff formation is under consideration. This will be a model for the next four to five years. There have already been some proposals. We’re waiting for the Russian Gazprom to set up a group. The members will arrive in Armenia soon so that we can hold joint discussions, after which the model will be introduced for public discussion,” Baghramyan said.

When asked if it is already clear that the $15-dollar inflation of Russian gas on the border will be compensated by Gazprom Armenia, Baghramyan said the following: “It will be compensated at Gazprom Armenia’s expense as well. When we finish discussing the model, we will introduce all the approaches and calculations for public discussion and make new decisions.”