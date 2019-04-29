News
Putin comments on Zelensky's remark about issuing Ukrainian passports to Russians
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian PResident Vladimir Putin commented on Ukraine's President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky’s remark that he would be prepared to issue Ukrainian passports to all Russians, RIA Novosti reported.

"Very well. If they begin to grant citizenship to Russians in Ukraine and we give our citizenship to Ukrainians in Russia, we will promptly achieve a common denominator and the expected result," Putin said. "We will have common citizenship."

"This indicates we will come to terms, possibly, because we have a great deal in common," Putin said, adding that he was referring to the relations between Russian and Ukrainian peoples.

In turn, Zelenskiy noted, " I would not recommend Russian authorities to waste their time trying to seduce Ukrainian citizens with Russian passports."

On April 21, the second round of presidential elections was held in Ukraine. President-elect Zelensky scored 73.22% of votes. Official voting results will be announced on April 30.
