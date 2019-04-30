News
ARF-D: Change of power not on political party's agenda
ARF-D: Change of power not on political party's agenda
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Change of power in Armenia is not an item on the agenda of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party. This is what member of the ARF-D Supreme Body Ishkhan Saghatelyan said during an April 30 press conference, touching upon the news about launching a process of declaring lack of confidence in Prime Minister Pashinyan and achieving change of power.

“The ARF-D hasn’t discussed this with the Prosperous Armenia Party and Bright Armenia Party,” he said.

According to Saghatelyan, the ARF-D has its own agenda, but change of power is not on that agenda.

Presses released information according to which the ARF-D will launch a process of declaring lack of confidence in Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in December of this year and is negotiating with Prosperous Armenia Party and Bright Armenia Party to consider the option of causing a crisis by dropping mandates.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
