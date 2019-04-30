News
PM: Common gas and oil market is among Armenia’s priorities in Eurasian Union
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – One of Armenia’s priorities in the Eurasian Union is creation of a common market of gas, oil and energy resources, PM Nikol Pashinyan said during a briefing on Tuesday.

“In the future it is about creation of a common electricity market,” he said after the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

He said the discussions continue both within the Eurasian Union and bilateral format. Pashinyan hopes that the discussions will yield results, and added that gas and electricity prices have a considerable impact on cost of goods.

Another priority is a digital agenda, and it will significantly facilitate the work of business entities.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
