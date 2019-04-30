Yerevan to host meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in October

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is satisfied with the results of the April 30 meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

“We hope that the meeting, just as other initiatives within Armenia’s presidency in the Eurasian Union bodies, will contribute to further development of integration and achieving practical results, first of all for the citizens of our countries. Armenia is interested in increasing efficiency of integration processes within the Union and is ready to spare no effort to achieve this goal. We had 13 issues on the agenda, and many of them are very importance for deepening of integration. In particular, this refers to implementation of digital agenda, which is one of the priorities of our cooperation,” he said.

According to him, the meeting participants discussed the development of a digital ecosystem in the EAEU, and this issue is important for the development of online commerce. The issue of using national cryptographic standards, electronic digital signature in the interaction of economic entities of Armenia, Russia and Kyrgyzstan with the executive authorities of the parties was also discussed.

“The discussion was initiated by the Armenian side and we are glad that our colleagues expressed their readiness to support us,” Pashinyan said.

The issues aimed at removing obstacles and barriers to the functioning of the EAEU internal market are on the agenda. He noted the decisions aimed at the development of a single window mechanism in the system of regulating the foreign economic activity of the member states.

In conclusion, Pashinyan stressed the readiness to welcome colleagues in Yerevan again: “We will be happy to welcome the heads of state at the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will be held in Armenia in October.”