Sri Lanka says attacks could be masterminded abroad
Sri Lanka says attacks could be masterminded abroad
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena said the attacks, which rocked the country on Easter Sunday could be masterminded abroad, RIA Novosti reported.

“That is quite possible, given the phone calls they were making and the fact that some of them had received training abroad, and the fact that IS leaders have already made statements... admitting links to Sri Lanka - that is something we can assume,” he told Sky News.

Sirisena noted that ISIS has launched “a new strategy”, according to which they hit small countries. The President called on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi “to leave my country alone”.

A series of explosions hit several churches and hotels popular among foreigners Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday on April 21. The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed the responsibility for the attack. According to the information of the Sri Lanka authorities, there are around 130-140 members of the organization in Sri Lanka. The investigators said nine suicide bombers were behind the attack, and eight of them have been identified.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
