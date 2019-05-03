Artsakh President signs law on pardon

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan has signed a number of laws.
In particular, Sahakyan has signed the laws of the Republic of Artsakh “On pardon”, “On making a supplement to the Criminal Code of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”, “On making an amendment to the Criminal Procedure Code of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”, “On making amendments and supplements to the Water Code of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” and “On making amendments to the Law of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic “On the National Water Program of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”.