News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 03
USD
480.75
EUR
536.28
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.75
EUR
536.28
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Artsakh President signs law on pardon
Artsakh President signs law on pardon
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan has signed a number of laws.

In particular, Sahakyan has signed the laws of the Republic of Artsakh “On pardon”, “On making a supplement to the Criminal Code of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”, “On making an amendment to the Criminal Procedure Code of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”, “On making amendments and supplements to the Water Code of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” and “On making amendments to the Law of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic “On the National Water Program of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh parliament considers amendments to state budget during special session
Upon approval of the draft decision, Minister of Finance Artur Harutyunyan presented the bill of...
 Composer Tigran Mansurian awarded by Artsakh president
A range of issues related to culture in the republic were discussed at the meeting...
 Karabakh delegation visits Argentina legislature, presents Artsakh issue
FM Mayilian briefed on the objectives of the delegation’s visit to Argentina…
 Artsakh State Minister convenes consultation
Deputy Director of the State Service for Emergency Situations Vladik Khachatryan provided details about...
 Nagorno-Karabakh to gather civil society representatives of Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh
He stated that, in essence, Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh are one nation
 Artsakh President receives Armenia's National Security Council Secretary
Secretary of the National Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh Vitaly Balasanyan also participated in the meeting...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos