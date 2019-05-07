Artsakh Ombudsman: Artsakh and Armenian ultimate goal is reunification

The ultimate goal of Artsakh and Armenia is reunification, Artsakh Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan said on Tuesday speaking at the Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance forum held in Stepanakert.

“The Alliance is not a goal, but a tool to achieve the goals. There is consensus on the goal issue - the final goal of reunification with Armenia. There is no consensus on the method of achievement, through independence or direct reunification,” he noted.

As Beglaryan noted, some consider that a framework agreement is necessary, others are supporters of a direct union.

“In my opinion, Armenia and Artsakh do not have sufficient external resilience and weight to counter sharp turns. Perhaps this alliance will not be so, but the preparatory work is necessary for the international community to accept correctly, ”Artak Beglaryan added noting that Azerbaijan has its own strategy and the format of relations between Armenia and Artsakh is irrelevant for it.