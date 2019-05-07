News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 07
USD
481.64
EUR
539.53
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.64
EUR
539.53
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Artsakh Ombudsman: Artsakh and Armenian ultimate goal is reunification
Artsakh Ombudsman: Artsakh and Armenian ultimate goal is reunification
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The ultimate goal of Artsakh and Armenia is reunification, Artsakh Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan said on Tuesday speaking at the Armenia-Artsakh Strategic Alliance forum held in Stepanakert.

“The Alliance is not a goal, but a tool to achieve the goals. There is consensus on the goal issue - the final goal of reunification with Armenia. There is no consensus on the method of achievement, through independence or direct reunification,” he noted.

As Beglaryan noted, some consider that a framework agreement is necessary, others are supporters of a direct union.

“In my opinion, Armenia and Artsakh do not have sufficient external resilience and weight to counter sharp turns. Perhaps this alliance will not be so, but the preparatory work is necessary for the international community to accept correctly, ”Artak Beglaryan added noting that Azerbaijan has its own strategy and the format of relations between Armenia and Artsakh is irrelevant for it.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bright Armenia faction secretary on Artsakh's return to negotiating table
Yes, there are objectives, but we shouldn’t simply state them in...
 Karabakh MOD: Exchange of fire increased on border with Azerbaijan
All encroachments [by Azerbaijan] will be stopped promptly and appropriately…
 Analyst: Armenia, Artsakh need to start process of deep integration
He also asked if Armenia is ready for the progressive world...
 Armenian politician: There will not be peace through negotiations
Today, we are living in a world where there is no...
 Former ARF-D Bureau representative on Artsakh and war
Today, everyone predicts danger, and this is why the...
 ARF: It is time to conclude Armenia-Artsakh strategic alliance
“But we have no right to blame others…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos