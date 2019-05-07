Program launched by EU, Council of Europe to focus on Armenia judicial reforms

The second phase of the joint program by the Council of Europe and the European Union “Partnership for Good Governance” was launched in Brussels on Tuesday.

The program is meant for the EU Eastern Partnership countries. With a budget of 17.5 million EUR, it will run from 2019 to 2021.

The European Union will provide 80% of the funding for the second phase of the Partnership for Good Governance, while the Council of Europe will implement the activities involved and fund the remaining 20%.

For the second phase of the program, the focus in Armenia will be on two themes: strengthening institutional capacities to fight and prevent corruption in Armenia and implementation of judicial reforms in Armenia.

The first stage of the program been running from 2015 to 2018.