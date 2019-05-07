News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 07
USD
481.64
EUR
539.53
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.64
EUR
539.53
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Program launched by EU, Council of Europe to focus on Armenia judicial reforms
Program launched by EU, Council of Europe to focus on Armenia judicial reforms
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The second phase of the joint program by the Council of Europe and the European Union “Partnership for Good Governance” was launched in Brussels on Tuesday.

The program is meant for the EU Eastern Partnership countries. With a budget of 17.5 million EUR, it will run from 2019 to 2021.

The European Union will provide 80% of the funding for the second phase of the Partnership for Good Governance, while the Council of Europe will implement the activities involved and fund the remaining 20%.

For the second phase of the program, the focus in Armenia will be on two themes: strengthening institutional capacities to fight and prevent corruption in Armenia and implementation of judicial reforms in Armenia.

The first stage of the program been running from 2015 to 2018.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan: Armenia is fully committed to Council of Europe values
“I wish the Council of Europe unshakable resilience to the benefit of democracy…
 Azerbaijan disgrace at PACE
The corruption scandal that shocked the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in 2018 was unprecedented in dimensions, Deutsche Welle reported…
 Armenian MP: CoE has rather coarse position on political prisoners in Azerbaijan
According to him, the hearings with Azerbaijani human rights activists were also...
 Armenian delegation: “Caviar smell” is being cleared from Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe
That is, Azerbaijan’s notorious “caviar diplomacy”…
 Armenian MP: PACE has great expectations from Armenia
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has great expectations from...
 PM: Confiscation of assets without accusatory verdict institute must be introduced in Armenia
According to him, Armenia and even a circle of representatives of the former government...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos