Pashinyan: Armenia should develop alternative energy sources

Armenia should develop alternative energy sources, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on Wednesday.
Asked to comment on the prospects for gasification of Meghri, Pashinyan highlighted the importance of the development of alternative energy.
The prime minister recalled that millions of dollars were spent on the gasification of hundreds of villages, but there was no result. Villagers use a minimum of gas to make coffee or lunch. As a result, the costs are not justified, and the burden falls on all citizens. “We say that the country must be technologically advanced. The future is not for gas, but for recovering energy sources,” the premier noted.