Karabakh President awards military servicemen, freedom fighters, police veterans

On the occasion of Victory Day, the 27th anniversary of the Defense Army of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and of the Liberation of Shushi, awards were granted during a solemn ceremony held at the residence of the President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) today, reports the news service of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.

Several military servicemen of the Defense Army, freedom fighters and police veterans received high state awards for their significant contributions to homeland defense, the courage and bravey shown while defending the state border of the Republic of Artsakh and in the battles for homeland defense, as well as for the services provided to the Republic of Artsakh and professional, effective and dedicated service.

In his speech, President Bako Sahakyan emphasized that the May 9th holiday is one of the major pages in the centuries-old history of the Armenian people that was written through the combined efforts of all Armenians and became the symbol of the heroism, unity, endurance and unwavering will of the Armenian people.