Pompeo says US does not seek war with Iran

The US does not seek war with Iran, but will give a quick and decisive response in the event of an attack on its interests or citizens, said the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
According to him, Iran "has engaged in an escalating series of threatening actions and statements in recent weeks.”
"The regime in Tehran should understand that any attacks by them or their proxies of any identity against US interests or citizens will be answered with a swift and decisive US response," said the top diplomat.
According to him, "as President Trump stated yesterday, he 'looks forward to someday meeting with leaders of Iran in order to work out an agreement and, very importantly, taking steps to give Iran the future it deserves.”