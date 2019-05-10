PM: At my year-end press conference we should have another 100 facts about the new Armenia

YEREVAN. – A new accountability bar is set by the publicizing of the 100 facts of the government’s activity; and we need to use such format of accountability. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Friday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia.
He informed that they should have 100 more new facts to be presented to the public at his year-end press conference.
“We have those facts today, too. But we decided to include there the facts that are very specific, targeted, [and] have changed very specific things [in Armenia],” Pashinyan said, in particular. “From time to time, we have to make a very specific reference to the recorded facts—as a result of our work—that change something specific in the life of Armenia.
“The creation of those facts will be the main meaning of our daily work.”
Also, the PM said he expected the pace of the efficiency of government work to be higher over the course of one year.