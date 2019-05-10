Armenia former ruling party: Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan will soon make an address

YEREVAN. – Politics is an art of the possible, and we are ready to collaborate with other opposition forces. Hayk Mamijanyan, head of the youth organization of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), stated this at a press conference on Friday.

In his conviction, the demand for—third President and RPA Chairman—Serzh Sargsyan the political figure is apparent among the society, and his words have a certain “weight.”

Mamijanyan added that Sargsyan’s latest statements in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) attest to a balanced approach because he realizes that when in Artsakh capital city of Stepanakert, one should speak about the Karabakh issue and not touch upon the domestic politics of Armenia.

“The RPA leader will soon make an address and announce his approaches and vision,” the leader of the RPA youth wing added, in particular.

Also, the RPA member noted that despite being a non-parliamentary political force, their party offers more constructive approaches than even the current parliamentary opposition.

In his words, many scandalous court cases in Armenia have had a political context, and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his team need to realize that there are two types of accountability.

“Political [accountability], which our party has bared—being deprived of power, and legal [accountability], where a specific person, but not a [political] party, can bear accountability,” the opposition member explained.

In addition, Hayk Mamijanyan stated that the RPA members are also Armenian citizens, and that it is impermissible to detach them from others.